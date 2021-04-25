Soccer-Real Madrid title bid dented again after home draw with Real Betis

A sloppy Real Madrid were held 0-0 at home to Real Betis on Saturday in a further blow to their hopes of retaining the La Liga title.

Still depleted by a spate of injuries and stifled by a downpour and a soaking pitch, Madrid rarely got going and had few goalscoring opportunities, while Betis kept them on their toes but also failed to carve out clear-cut opportunities.

Madrid came closest with a mis-hit cross from Rodrygo in the second half which hit the bar plus a distance strike from Luka Modric which was comfortably parried by Claudio Bravo.

A second goalless draw in three league games left Madrid second in the standings with 71 points, two behind leaders Atletico Madrid who can increase their lead to five points with victory at Athletic Bilbao on Sunday. Betis are sixth on 50.

