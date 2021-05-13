Soccer-Ronaldo reaches 100 goals for Juve in crucial win at Sassuolo

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

2 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th goal for Juventus in all competitions kept alive his side's hopes of a top-four Serie A finish after a 3-1 away win against an impressive Sassuolo on Wednesday.

REGGIO EMELIA, Italy: Cristiano Ronaldo's 100th goal for Juventus in all competitions kept alive his side's hopes of a top-four Serie A finish after a 3-1 away win against an impressive Sassuolo on Wednesday.

The result was not easy to come by for Juve, with returning goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon saving an early penalty, but goals from Adrien Rabiot, Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala meant they stayed fifth, two points off the Champions League qualification places.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Buffon, who announced this week that he is leaving the club at the end of the season, replaced Wojciech Szczesny in goal and immediately showed he has lost none of his ability as he brilliantly kept out Domenico Berardi's spot-kick.

The chances kept coming and going for the home side, and their profligacy proved costly as Adrien Rabiot drilled home the opener in the 28th minute, before Ronaldo reached another goal landmark just before the break.

Sassuolo continued to do everything but score, until Giacomo Raspadori did finally beat Buffon just before the hour mark.

But Dybala also reached a century of Juve goals, with a fine finish six minutes later to ensure they kept pace with their top-four rivals Atalanta, AC Milan and Napoli, who all won in the latest round of matches, with two games to play.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Toby Davis)