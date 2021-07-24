Soccer-Russia names Valeriy Karpin manager of men's team after early Euro exit

MOSCOW: Russia on Friday appointed Valeriy Karpin as manager of the men's national team, the country's Football Union (RFS) said, as they seek to qualify for next year's World Cup finals after a lukewarm performance at the European Championship.

Russia sacked manager Stanislav Cherchesov earlier this month after his side finished bottom of their group at Euro 2020.

(Reporting by Polina Ivanova; Writing by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber; Editing by Christian Radnedge)