Soccer-Saints' Hasenhuettl self-isolating, to work from home for West Ham game

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuettl will not be in the dugout when they host West Ham United later on Tuesday as he is self-isolating following a positive COVID-19 test in his household, the Premier League club said.

"A member of Ralph's household tested positive for COVID-19... and in keeping with the club's usual protocols and government guidance, Ralph is currently self-isolating whilst we assess the situation further," Southampton said in a statement.

"Ralph will manage this evening's game from home and will remain in contact with the team and coaching staff throughout the game via a video and audio link."

Hasenhuettl is the third Premier League manager to work from home after West Ham's David Moyes relayed instructions to his staff in the dugout in September while Fulham's Scott Parker did the same over the weekend in a 0-0 draw with Southampton.

While Moyes had tested positive for the novel coronavirus at the time, Parker tested negative and will return to the dugout when Fulham make the short trip to Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday.

