Soccer-Saka opens his account as England beat Austria 1-0 in Euro warm-up

MIDDLESBROUGH, England: Teenage winger Bukayo Saka scored his first senior international goal for England on Wednesday as Gareth Southgate's side beat Austria 1-0 in a friendly warm-up for the Euro 2020 championship.

After a tepid first half in front of some 7,000 fans at Middlesbrough's Riverside Stadium, the 19-year-old broke the deadlock with a 56th minute tap-in from a tight angle.

Southgate rested Manchester City and Chelsea players after last Saturday's Champions League final in Portugal, with Jesse Lingard starting a day after being cut from the tournament squad.

There was also a first senior start for Borussia Dortmund's 17-year-old midfielder Jude Bellingham, while Brighton & Hove Albion defender Ben White collected his first cap as a 71st minute substitute.

England ended with 10 men after right back Trent Alexander-Arnold, a much-discussed inclusion in Southgate's final 26-man squad, appeared to pull a muscle two minutes from time and with nobody near him.

