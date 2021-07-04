Soccer-Sancho handed first Euros start for England against Ukraine

England's Jadon Sancho was handed his first start of Euro 2020 for the quarter-final clash with Ukraine on Saturday while Mason Mount also came in as Gareth Southgate switched to a back four.

ROME: England's Jadon Sancho was handed his first start of Euro 2020 for the quarter-final clash with Ukraine on Saturday while Mason Mount also came in as Gareth Southgate switched to a back four.

Sancho, whose transfer to Manchester United from Borussia Dortmund was announced on Thursday, has so far featured for just six minutes at the tournament, coming off the bench in England’s final group game against the Czech Republic.

Mount is back after missing the last two matches due to self-isolation, having come into close contact with Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour, who later tested positive for COVID-19.

Bakayo Saka makes way for Sancho after picking up a knock this week, while Mount comes in for Kieran Trippier as Gareth Southgate changes to a back four after using a 3-4-3 formation in the 2-0 last-16 victory over Germany.

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko made one change to the side that started in Tuesday’s 2-1 extra-time win over Sweden, Vitaliy Mykolenko coming in for Taras Stepanenko.

Teams

Ukraine: Georgiy Bushchan; Serhiy Kryvtsov, Illia Zabarnyi, Vitaliy Mykolenko, Oleksandr Zinchenko, Mykola Matviyenko; Serhiy Sydorchuk, Mykola Shaparenko, Oleksandr Karavaev; Andriy Yarmolenko (captain), Roman Yaremchuk

England: Jordan Pickford; Kyle Walker, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Harry Maguire; Declan Rice, Kalvin Phillips, Jadon Sancho, Mason Mount; Harry Kane (captain), Raheem Sterling

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)