Soccer-Santos score in stoppage time to deny Bragantino win in Brazil

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

4 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Substitute Marcos Leonardo scored in stoppage time as Santos snatched a 2-2 draw at Bragantino in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday.

BRAGANCA PAULISTA, Brazil: Substitute Marcos Leonardo scored in stoppage time as Santos snatched a 2-2 draw at Bragantino in Brazil's Serie A on Sunday.

Alerrando put Bragantino ahead after 10 minutes with the easiest of finishes following great work on the right wing from Aderlar.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Marcos Guilherme equalised for Santos after 70 minutes but Ytalo snuck in at the back post to restore Bragantino’s lead with seven minutes remaining.

That looked like securing all three points for the home side until Marcos Leonardo, who had come on with two minutes left, pounced in stoppage time to deny Bragantino the win.

Bragantino slipped to fourth, four points behind leaders Palmeiras, after recording their third consecutive draw in Serie A while Santos are 10th, a furhter eight points behind.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

Advertisement