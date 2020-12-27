Soccer-Sao Paulo win to extend lead in Brazil's Serie A

RIO DE JANEIRO: Two goals from Brenner da Silva gave league leaders Sao Paulo a 2-1 win over Fluminense in Brazil on Saturday.

The 20-year-old striker scored in the 15th and 72nd minutes - either side of a superb Fred strike for Fluminense - to seal the three points and put them seven clear of Flamengo and Atletico Mineiro.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fluminense remain in seventh, 16 points off the lead.

(Writing by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Peter Rutherford)