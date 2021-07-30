Soccer-Sassuolo in talks with Juventus, Arsenal over Locatelli sale

Juventus, Arsenal and another English club are in talks over the signing of Italy international midfielder Manuel Locatelli, Sassuolo CEO Giovanni Carnevali said on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Final - Italy v England - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - July 11, 2021 Italy's Manuel Locatelli cuts a section of the net as he celebrates after winning Euro 2020 Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine/File Photo

The 23-year-old impressed at Euro 2020 as the Azzurri claimed the European crown, scoring twice in a group stage win over Switzerland.

“We will speak to Juventus on Friday. We are also talking to Arsenal and another English club,” Carnevali told Sky Italia.

Locatelli joined Sassuolo from AC Milan in 2018 and has since developed into one of Serie A’s top midfielders, but Carnevali revealed that the Italian favours a move to Turin.

“He wants to go to Juve,” he said. “But if other clubs make an approach, he will have to evaluate the possibilities, because it is not certain that Juve’s offer will satisfy us.

“All three parties must be in agreement, otherwise he could stay at Sassuolo.”

(Reporting by Alasdair Mackenzie; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

