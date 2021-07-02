Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour joins Norwich on season-long loan

Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour joins Norwich on season-long loan

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Scotland
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - England v Scotland - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 18, 2021 Picture taken June 18, 2021 Scotland's Billy Gilmour in action with England's Harry Kane as Scotland's Grant Hanley looks on Pool via REUTERS/Carl Recine

Gilmour played 11 games for Chelsea last season as they finished fourth and won the Champions League. The 20-year-old recently featured for Scotland at Euro 2020, where they were knocked out in the group stage.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

Source: Reuters

