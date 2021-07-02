Soccer-Scotland's Gilmour joins Norwich on season-long loan

Scotland midfielder Billy Gilmour has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan from Chelsea, the newly promoted Premier League club said on Friday.

Gilmour played 11 games for Chelsea last season as they finished fourth and won the Champions League. The 20-year-old recently featured for Scotland at Euro 2020, where they were knocked out in the group stage.

