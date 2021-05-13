Soccer-Sevilla edge out Valencia to maintain slim title hopes

SEVILLE: A second-half strike from Youssef En-Nesyri gave Sevilla a 1-0 home win over Valencia on Wednesday to keep alive their slim hopes in La Liga's title race.

Moroccan forward En-Nesyri narrowly beat the offside trap to latch on to a through ball from Fernando and score the only goal of the game in the 66th minute.

Sevilla remain fourth in the standings after 36 games but moved on to 74 points, three behind leaders Atletico Madrid, who play at home to Real Sociedad later on Wednesday.

Valencia were left 14th in the standings on 39 points.

