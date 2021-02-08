Soccer-Sevilla's Ocampos escapes with sprained ankle after horror tackle

REUTERS: Sevilla could breathe a sigh of relief over the state of their player Lucas Ocampos on Monday after medical tests revealed the attacking midfielder had not suffered any bone or ligament damage to his ankle in Saturday's 3-0 La Liga win over Getafe.

Sevilla's medical report said Ocampos, who left the pitch on a stretcher screaming in pain after Getafe's Djene Dakonam trod on his ankle, had sustained a grade two sprain to his left ankle as a result of the tackle.

Ocampos had told Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui after the game that he thought he had seriously damaged his ankle, sparking fears he could have ruptured ankle ligaments which would have likely ruled him out for the rest of the season.

While Sevilla did not state when Ocampos would return, reports in the Spanish media said he would be out for between four and six weeks, returning in time for the final two months of the campaign.

The Argentine, who has scored four goals and provided four assists to help Sevilla go fourth in La Liga, is ruled out of both legs of their Copa del Rey semi-final tie with Barcelona and is unlikely to make it back for either leg of their Champions League last-16 tie with Borussia Dortmund.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

