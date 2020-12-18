Soccer-Sheffield Wednesday players approach PFA over pay issue: Times

REUTERS: Players from Sheffield Wednesday are seeking guidance from the Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) after the Championship club failed to pay their salaries on time, British media reported.

The Times and BCC said players had received only a portion of their salaries for November and met with club officials this week to demand answers. The club had previously failed to pay some of their players in full in June.

Wednesday did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The club, who had a 12-point deduction for breaching profit and sustainability rules cut in half on appeal, are winless in eight Championship games under Tony Pulis and sit at the bottom with nine points from 19 games.

Pulis replaced Garry Monk last month.

(Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

