Soccer-Sociedad's top-four hopes all but over after Levante draw

REUTERS: Real Sociedad's slim hopes of qualifying for the Champions League were practically ended with a disappointing 1-1 draw at Levante on Monday.

The Basque side went ahead in the 12th minute through an audacious flick into the net from Sweden forward Alexander Isak but Levante's Jose Luis Morales levelled soon after, scampering on to a long ball and powering his way into the area to score.

Sociedad were fourth in the standings in March when action in La Liga was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic but have only picked up five points in seven games since the re-start. They are seventh on 51 points, six behind Sevilla who were in action against Eibar later on Monday.

Levante are 12th on 43 points.

