Soccer-Solskjaer backs Rashford to bounce back after England penalty miss

REUTERS: England forward Marcus Rashford will bounce back from missing the penalty in their shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Substitutes Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed spot kicks in the 3-2 shootout loss after the game ended 1-1 following extra time as England's hopes of winning a first major trophy in 55 years ended in heartbreak.

Solskjaer is confident Rashford will not be severely affected by his penalty miss and will step forward for taking spot kicks when playing for United.

"You know the thing is when you step up to take a penalty, I think you've already won," Solskjaer told United's website https://www.manutd.com/en/news/detail/ole-gunnar-solskjaer-says-marcus-rashford-will-put-his-hand-up-for-man-utd-penalties?. "You've taken on the responsibility and I'm sure many of the players are hoping I don't want to take a penalty.

"So I think it's a great character trait to step up and say I will deal with it, (and) the consequences. You learn from it and definitely come back stronger."

Rashford apologised for his penalty miss on Monday but said he "will never apologise for who I am" after he, Sancho and Saka, all Black players, suffered racist abuse on social media after the final.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Chrstian Radnedge)