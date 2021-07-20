Soccer-South Korea's 'Young Player of the Year' Song signs for Jeonbuk

Former Asian champions Jeonbuk Motors said they have signed the K League's Young Player of the Year Song Min-kyu from South Korean rivals Pohang Steelers.

REUTERS: Former Asian champions Jeonbuk Motors said they have signed the K League's Young Player of the Year Song Min-kyu from South Korean rivals Pohang Steelers.

The 21-year-old will link up with his new club after completing his commitments with South Korea at the Olympic Games in Tokyo.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Song has scored seven times in 16 games so far this season for Pohang and had been expected to move to Europe.

Instead, he has joined a Jeonbuk side looking to win a fifth K League title in a row as well as a third Asian Champions League crown.

(Reporting by Michael Church in Hong Kong, Editing by Peter Rutherford)