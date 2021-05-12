Soccer-Sporting win first Portuguese title in 19 years

Soccer-Sporting win first Portuguese title in 19 years

Soccer Football - Primeira Liga - Sporting CP v Boavista - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - May 11, 2021 Sporting CP coach Ruben Amorim is tossed up by his players after winning the Primeira Liga REUTERS/Pedro Nunes

LISBON: Sporting were crowned Portuguese champions for the first time since 2002 when they beat Boavista 1-0 at home on Tuesday.

Striker Paulinho struck the only goal of the game in the 36th minute, taking unbeaten Sporting on to 82 points after 32 games, an unassailable eight-point advantage over second-placed Porto.

(Reporting by Richard Martin; Editing by Toby Davis)

Source: Reuters

