Soccer-Stephan named Racing Strasbourg coach - club

Julien Stephan has been appointed Racing Strasbourg coach after Thierry Laurey's contract was not renewed, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

PARIS: Julien Stephan has been appointed Racing Strasbourg coach after Thierry Laurey's contract was not renewed, the Ligue 1 club said on Friday.

Stephan, who led Stade Rennais to the French Cup title in 2019 before stepping down in March, has signed a three-year-contract.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Strasbourg finished 15th in Ligue 1 this season.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis)