Soccer-Sterling and Havertz start in Champions League final

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

3 related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

PORTO, Portugal :Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was given a starting place in the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday with German Kai Havertz preferred to American Christian Pulisic for the London team.

PORTO, Portugal -Manchester City winger Raheem Sterling was given a starting place in the Champions League final against Chelsea on Saturday with German Kai Havertz preferred to American Christian Pulisic for the London team.

City coach Pep Guardiola opted for Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of Joao Cancelo at left back and also left both Fernandinho and Rodri out of his midfield with Ilkay Gundogan the sole holding midfielder.

Advertisement

Advertisement

There was no place for either of City's centre-forwards Sergio Aguero or Gabriel Jesus but it appeared to be an attacking line-up with Phil Foden likely to play in the 'false nine' role.

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel opted for Ben Chilwell at left-back ahead of Marcos Alonso.

Teams:

Manchester City: 31-Ederson; 2-Kyle Walker, 5-John Stones, 3-Ruben Dias, 11-Oleksandr Zinchenko; 8-Ilkay Gundogan; 17-Kevin De Bruyne, 20-Bernardo Silva; 26-Riyad Mahrez, 47-Phil Foden, 7-Raheem Sterling.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Chelsea: 16-Edoard Mendy, 28-Cesar Azpilicueta, 6-Thiago Silva, 2-Antonio Rudiger; 24-Reece James, 5-Jorginho, 7-Kante, 21-Ben Chilwell; 19-Mason Mount, 29-Kai Havertz, 11-Timo Werner.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; editing by Clare Fallon)