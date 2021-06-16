Soccer-Sterling takes up meditation to 'stay connected' to body

England forward Raheem Sterling has said he meditates in his downtime during the European Championship to "stay connected" to his body and brain.

Sterling scored in Sunday's 1-0 win over Croatia as England began the Euros with a victory for the first time in nine attempts.

The Manchester City forward, who was at the weekend awarded an MBE for his services to racial equality in sport, said meditation helped him feel relaxed.

"I'm doing a little bit of meds," Sterling told British media. "I try and do it before I go to sleep — get relaxed before I go to sleep. Just taking time out, being thankful and grateful for the day.

"(I'm) just trying to get connected. On the whole, not a lot of us get connected to our bodies and our brains so I am trying to get everything as one connected and be in a good place."

England face Scotland, who lost 2-0 to the Czech Republic in their opener, in their next Group D game on Friday.

