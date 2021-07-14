Soccer-Sturridge to train with Mallorca after 15 months without a club

Former Liverpool and Chelsea forward Daniel Sturridge will train with newly-promoted La Liga team Real Mallorca after being without a club for more than a year.

The 31-year-old has been without a club since March 2020 when he terminated his contract with Turkey's Trabzonspor after being banned for four months by the English FA for breaching its betting rules.

"RCD Mallorca has extended an invitation for Daniel Sturridge to participate from July 14 in the training sessions of the club's first team as part of its preparation process," a club statement said.

Sturridge has won the Premier League once and the Champions League twice.

