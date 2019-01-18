Soccer-Stuttgart sign Turkish defender Ozan

German Bundesliga side VfB Stuttgart have signed defender Ozan Kabak from Galatasaray for 11 million euros (£9.7 million), the Turkish club said on Thursday.

Ozan, 18, has signed a contract until June, 2024.

“It is a success story for such a young player to increase his value to this level within three months. The success of Ozan Kabak inspires all Turkish young players that one day their dreams may come true as well,” Galatasaray Chairman Mustafa Cengiz said in a statement on the club website.Ozan graduated to Galatasaray's first team this season and made 17 appearances.

“I will carry the title ‘son of Galatasaray’ on my chest all my life,” Ozan said on Twitter.

(Reporting by Oben Mumcuoglu, editing by Ed Osmond)