Soccer-Swede Larsson to join AIK after World Cup

STOCKHOLM: Sweden international midfielder Sebastian Larsson has ended his 17-year association with English football after signing a 2-1/2 year deal with Stockholm side AIK.

The 33-year-old joined Arsenal's youth team in 2001 before going on to play for Birmingham City, Sunderland and Hull City. He will join up with his new team mates following the World Cup.

Advertisement

"I feel that I have a lot of drive and fire left. We're not moving home to wind down. I feel as motivated, if not more so, than I have done in a long time," Larsson, who won his 100th cap for Sweden against Peru on Saturday, told reporters.

Larsson, who is travelling to Russia as part of the Sweden squad and has never played in the Swedish top flight, spent last season at English Championship side Hull City.

(Reporting by Philip O'Connor, editing by Pritha Sarkar)