Soccer-Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend

BERLIN: Talking points from the Bundesliga weekend:

LEVERKUSEN TOP

Bayer Leverkusen lead the Bundesliga for the first time since September 2014 but coach Peter Bosz is not getting carried away with less than half the season played.

"The points that we have picked up are ours," the Dutchman said following his team's 4-1 victory over Hoffenheim. "But we have just played 11 matches. If this was the situation after 34 games then I would be euphoric. But I am not yet."

Leverkusen are a point ahead of champions Bayern Munich, whom they face on Saturday.

WILD ONES 2.0

VfB Stuttgart's 'young wild ones' led them to the title in 2007 and it is another new generation of players behind their rise up this season's table.

'Young wild ones 2.0', as Pellegrino Matarazzo's exciting team have been dubbed, demolished Borussia Dortmund 5-1 to push the promoted club up to seventh.

Silas Wamangituka, 21, scored twice for the second game in a row while 19-year-old Tanguy Coulibaly was also on target.

The average age of Stuttgart's starting line-up was a little over 23.

OWN GOALS

Schalke 04 edged closer to the all-time Bundesliga winless run of 31 matches, set by Tasmania Berlin in the 1965/66 season, after their 2-2 draw at Augsburg made it 27 league games without a victory.

Suat Serdar's own goal saw Schalke match another unwanted milestone - it was the club's third own goal in 11 matchdays.

Schalke are in last place.

