Soccer-Torres hat-trick as record-breaking Man City beat Newcastle

REUTERS: Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick as champions Manchester City beat Newcastle United 4-3 to set a record for consecutive Premier League away wins on Friday with their 12th victory on the road.

With Pep Guardiola's City having already bagged the title and Newcastle safe, there was nothing riding on the fixture but it served up some rich entertainment with Spaniard Torres especially enjoying himself at St James' Park.

City dominated early on but Newcastle took the lead against the run of play in the 25th minute when Emil Krafth found space to head home Jonjo Shelvey's cross.

Joao Cancelo's deflected drive levelled it up in the 39th minute and Torres put City ahead with a clever piece of improvisation to convert Ilkay Guendogan's cross.

But Newcastle were level in first-half stoppage time when Joelinton converted a penalty past City's veteran keeper Scott Carson who was making his first appearance of the season.

Joe Willock put Newcastle in front again just past the hour, converting a rebound after Carson saved his penalty.

But City were in no mood to offer any gifts and were level again within two minutes as Torres converted a cross by Raheem Sterling on the stretch.

Two minutes later, Torres completed his hat-trick when he was on hand to steer home a rebound after Cancelo struck the woodwork with a fierce drive from outside the area.

City's lead at the top of the standings stretched to 13 points while Newcastle are in 16th spot.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)