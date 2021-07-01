Soccer-Tottenham name former Wolves boss Nuno as new manager

Tottenham Hotspur have named Nuno Espirito Santo as their new manager after the Portuguese left Wolverhampton Wanderers at the end of last season, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Nuno left Wolves after four seasons where they achieved promotion to the Premier League in 2018 after a six-year absence and retained their status as a top flight side over three seasons.

(Reporting by Manasi Pathak in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)