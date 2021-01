BARCELONA: Two members of Barcelona's first team staff have tested positive for COVID-19, the Catalans said on Monday.

A statement from Barca said the whole squad would undergo tests on Tuesday, in line with La Liga's protocol.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They added that their training session and news conference ahead of Wednesday's La Liga match against Athletic Bilbao would be rescheduled.

(Reporting by Richard Martin, editing by Pritha Sarkar)