Soccer-UEFA opens disciplinary proceedings against three Super League clubs

European soccer's governing body UEFA has opened a disciplinary investigation into Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus over their attempts to launch a breakaway Super League.

FILE PHOTO: Metal figures of football players are seen in front of the words "European Super League" and the UEFA logo in this illustration taken April 20, 2021. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

The clubs are the only three of the original 12 to have not distanced themselves from the project following an outpouring of criticism.

"UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary inspectors have today appointed to conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding a potential violation of UEFA's legal framework by Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus in connection with the so-called 'Super League' project," UEFA said in a statement.

