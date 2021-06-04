Soccer-Uruguay draw 0-0 with Paraguay in World Cup qualifier

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

MONTEVIDEO: Uruguay had the best chances but they could not convert and were forced to settle for a 0-0 draw at home to Paraguay in a South American World Cup qualifier on Thursday.

Uruguay's Jonathan Rodriguez had a goal controversially chalked off for offside in the first half and Luis Suarez put a header over the bar from close in.

Suarez battled valiantly and substitute Facundo Torres caused problems as Uruguay dominated as the game went on. But they could not get the all-important goal on a pitch that cut up quickly and made silky play difficult.

The draw extended Paraguay’s unbeaten run to eight competitive games, their longest such streak since 2011.

It leaves both teams with seven points after five games in the race to Qatar 2022, five points behind leaders Brazil, who play Ecuador on Friday.

The top four teams in the 10-team group qualify automatically, and the fifth-placed side go into an intercontinental playoff.

Earlier in the day, Bolivia beat Venezuela 3-1 to get their first win of the campaign.

Marcelo Moreno scored twice for the home side, once five minutes into the match and then again with seven minutes remaining.

In between Jhon Chancellor equalised for Venezuela after 26 minutes and then Diego Ibanez restored Bolivia’s lead on the hour mark.

The result lifts Bolivia off the bottom of the table and means Peru, who face Colombia later on Thursday, are the only one of the 10 teams yet to record a win.

Argentina also play later on Thursday against Chile.

(Reporting by Andrew Downie in London; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)