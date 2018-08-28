Soccer-Valencia sign Guedes from PSG

Valencia have reached a deal with Paris St Germain to sign winger Goncalo Guedes for a reported 40 million euros (£36.2 million), the Spanish club said.

Portugal's Goncalo Guedes

The 21-year-old Portugal international spent last season on loan with the La Liga team.

"On Tuesday (Guedes) will travel to Valencia to sign his new contract as a player of the club," they said in a statement.

Guedes joined PSG from Benfica in January, 2017 but played just 13 times for the club before joining Valencia on loan in September.

(Reporting by Rik Sharma, editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters

