Soccer-Valencia sign Guedes from PSG

MADRID: Valencia have reached a deal with Paris St Germain to sign winger Goncalo Guedes for a reported 40 million euros (£36.2 million), the Spanish club said.

The 21-year-old Portugal international spent last season on loan with the La Liga team.

"On Tuesday (Guedes) will travel to Valencia to sign his new contract as a player of the club," they said in a statement.

Guedes joined PSG from Benfica in January, 2017 but played just 13 times for the club before joining Valencia on loan in September.

