Soccer-Vazquez extends stay with Real Madrid

MADRID: Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez has signed a three-year contract extension with the club, committing his future to the La Liga side after running down his previous deal.

A Real youth academy graduate, Vazquez made his first team debut in 2015 and has developed into one of the club's most reliable players, able to play on either wing or step in as a right back, as he did so on numerous occasions last season due to the prolonged absence of first-choice full back Dani Carvajal.

Vazquez, 29, made 34 appearances in all competitions last season but his campaign ended when he injured his knee in a 2-1 win over Barcelona in April.

Real midfielder Luka Modric signed a contract extension last month after also running down his deal although captain Sergio Ramos is yet to extend his contract, which expires at the end of the month.

