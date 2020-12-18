Soccer-We don't feel individual criticism, Mourinho says in support of Bergwijn

Tottenham Hotspur coach Jose Mourinho said the team are supporting Dutchman Steven Bergwijn who missed two clear chances in Wednesday's top-of-the-table clash at Liverpool and received criticism on social media after the 2-1 defeat.

"I don't know what I can do apart from the player knowing in this club we are all together," Mourinho told a news conference ahead of Sunday's game at home to Leicester City.

"We lose, we win and we draw all together. So he has us and we have him. In here we don't feel any individual criticism, we never feel it that way, it is always about us, so no problem.

"He's one of my boys, period. There is no point to boo, to individualise. He's a good professional, he works hard for the team, he gives everything he can."

Second-placed Spurs slipped three points behind Liverpool with the defeat and will look to respond against Leicester, who are fourth havng lost 2-0 at home to Everton on Wednesday.

Tottenham have been boosted by the return of Gareth Bale from illness, although Mourinho gave no indication as to whether the Wales forward, who has only made one Premier League start since returning from Real Madrid, would feature.

The Portuguese also praised Leicester's former England forward Jamie Vardy, whose remarkable career continues to flourish at the age of 33, with 10 goals to his name in 11 Premier League starts this season.

Vardy, who spearheaded Leicester's fairytale Premier League triumph in 2016, did not play in the top flight until 2014.

He got the first big move of his career when he joined Leicester in 2012 from Fleetwood Town, having previously played in England's amateur, non-league system.

"Fantastic player. If I was a defender I wouldn’t be happy to play against him because he is very dangerous. He's the kind of player I believe would be important in every team," added Mourinho.

"He's incredible. I just feel sorry for him in the sense of he arrived in the Premier League too late. He should have arrived a few years before and his career would be even longer, with more goals, more history with the national team too."

