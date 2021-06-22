Soccer-Wembley to have crowd of 60,000 for Euro semis and final - UK govt

Soccer-Wembley to have crowd of 60,000 for Euro semis and final - UK govt

Crowd capacity at Wembley Stadium will be increased to more than 60,000 fans for the semi-finals and final of Euro 2020, the British government said on Tuesday.

FILE PHOTO: Euro 2020 - General view of Wembley Stadium ahead of the England v Croatia match
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 - Group D - General view of Wembley Stadium ahead of the England v Croatia match - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - June 12, 2021
The new levels mean the stadium will be at 75per cent capacity for the final three games, which conclude with the final itself on July 11.

(Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Simon Jennings)

Source: Reuters

