Soccer-Werner must seize the moment, says Tuchel after striker ends goal drought

LONDON: Timo Werner must seize the moment and start scoring regularly, Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said after the player ended his goal drought to earn his side a 1-0 win at West Ham in the Premier League on Saturday.

The former RB Leipzig striker has struggled in his first season at Stamford Bridge and had managed only two goals in 2021 in all competitions for club and country.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But the Germany international slotted home in the 43rd minute at the London Stadium for his sixth league goal since arriving in west London - lifting fourth-placed Chelsea three points clear of West Ham in the battle for a top-four spot.

"He needs to keep on scoring and catch the moment," Tuchel told reporters. "He is quite often involved in our goals, even in the last weeks with fouls in the penalty area, or assists like against Man City.

"But nothing helps more than scoring goals."

Werner wasted a glorious chance to double Chelsea's lead, leaving Tuchel in a state of shock on the touchline.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"It was very nice he could score. He could have had a second one for sure and after that he lost his confidence a bit and was a bit tired, but it was a good performance from him," Tuchel said. "I felt him very strong today from the start."

While Werner's goal tally is mediocre this season he has been directly involved in 20 goals for Chelsea, more than any other member of the squad.

"This season it's not only the confidence, maybe it's also luck," Werner said. "Last year the ball always went in, this year it's different. I'm confident that the chances like my second one will also go in in the next weeks and months.

"I'm very happy that we won this game. It's a big win for us in the race for the top four. It's the best feeling after winning a game to score a goal.

Advertisement

"It's great to be back on the scoresheet."

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; editing by Clare Fallon)