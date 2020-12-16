Soccer-West Brom manager Bilic facing sack: reports

REUTERS: Slaven Bilic is on the verge of being sacked as West Bromwich Albion manager, British media reported, despite Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Manchester City bringing them an unexpected point in the battle to avoid relegation.

West Brom are second from bottom in the Premier League after picking up only seven points from 13 games, their sole victory coming against Sheffield United late last month. They have also drawn four games and lost eight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The BBC, Guardian and the Times all reported that Bilic, who was appointed West Brom boss in June 2019, could be sacked on Wednesday despite the club's draw at Etihad Stadium.

If they do decide to cut him loose Bilic would be the first Premier League manager to lose his job this season.

However, after Tuesday's game the 52-year-old Croatian did not appear to be a man under pressure.

"To be fair, I'm not bothered," he told reporters.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"I'm doing my job. I'm enjoying it. I'm working hard for myself, for my staff, for the players, for the club, that's all.

"Everything else is out of my control. I'm not really that bothered what's happening behind the scenes. I don't care."

West Brom, who did not immediately respond to a request for comment, next host Aston Villa on Sunday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)