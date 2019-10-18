Social media facilitates racist abuse, says Leicester's Morgan

Leicester City skipper Wes Morgan has said racist abuse in football has got worse since he started his career and the rise of social media makes it easier to target players.

REUTERS: Leicester City skipper Wes Morgan has said racist abuse in football has got worse since he started his career and the rise of social media makes it easier to target players.

The Jamaica international was speaking in the wake of England's Euro 2020 qualifier in Bulgaria, which was marred by a section of home supporters taunting black players with monkey chants and Nazi salutes.

"I have to say (racist abuse) is worse but on the basis that when I first started there wasn't the social media aspect to it all," Morgan told Sky Sports at a Black History Season event.

"That seems to be the catalyst for most of this racist behaviour that is happening. At the moment it's an easy way to target players and say negative things, that is a problem in itself.

"The social media side needs to be taken care of."

Morgan said he was approached by the Premier League to be a part of their new BAME (Black, Asian and minority ethnic) advisory committee formed with the aim of dealing with racism in the sport.

"It's a great opportunity and I've got something to offer," the 35-year-old added.

"We're going to try and make changes for future generations to improve the game for them so it's easier for them to come through without having to go through racism in any capacity."

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)