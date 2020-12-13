Sociedad unable to capitalise on Atletico slip

REUTERS: Real Sociedad passed up the chance to go clear at the top of La Liga after they were held to a 1-1 draw at home to Basque neighbours Eibar on Sunday, failing to capitalise on Atletico Madrid's derby defeat to Real Madrid a day earlier.

The home side took the lead in the 20th minute with a thumping strike from Ander Barrenetxea in off the crossbar, but Eibar equalised with a scrappy goal from striker Sergi Enrich in the 65th.

Sociedad thought they had snatched a winner when Igor Zubeldia bundled the ball into the net, but a VAR review ruled the effort out for offside, while Enrich missed a glorious chance to grab all three points for Eibar moments later.

Sociedad climbed back to the top of the table on 26 points after 13 games, level with second-placed Atletico Madrid who have two games in hand.

