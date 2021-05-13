SoftBank's Son says 'afraid' about Tokyo 2020

Sport

SoftBank's Son says 'afraid' about Tokyo 2020

SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday he is "afraid of having the Olympics" during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its potential impact on Japan and countries sending athletes to the Games in Tokyo.

FILE PHOTO: Japan&apos;s SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son bows his head after his
FILE PHOTO: Japan's SoftBank Group Corp Chief Executive Masayoshi Son bows his head after his presentation at a news conference in Tokyo, Japan, Nov. 5, 2018. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/File Photo

(Reporting by Sam Nussey; Editing by Alex Richardson)

Source: Reuters

