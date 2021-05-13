SoftBank's Son says 'afraid' about Tokyo 2020
SoftBank Group Corp CEO Masayoshi Son said on Thursday he is "afraid of having the Olympics" during the COVID-19 pandemic due to its potential impact on Japan and countries sending athletes to the Games in Tokyo.
