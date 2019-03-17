Athletics: Soh Rui Yong claims national marathon mark

SINGAPORE: Runner Soh Rui Yong has rewrote the national record for the men’s marathon after clocking 2:23:42 at the Seoul Marathon on Sunday (Mar 17).

Soh’s effort smashed the long-standing previous national mark, which was held by Murugiah Rameshon. Rameshon’s 2:24:22 time at the 1995 SEA Games in Chiang Mai had stood for more than 23 years before Soh’s effort on Sunday.

In a Facebook post following his run, Soh posted a picture of himself showing his official time for the race with the caption: “It's only impossible till someone pulls it off.”





Soh came in 43rd in the race in Seoul, while Kenyan Thomas Kiplagat won the event in 2:05:59.

This is Soh’s second national mark this year after he rewrote the half marathon record in January. Soh had clocked 1:06:46 at the Houston Marathon, eclipsing Mok Ying Ren’s 1:07:08 set at the 2016 Arizona Rock & Roll Half Marathon.

Soh also holds the national 10,000m record of 31:15:95 which he set in the 2014 Portland Track Festival in Oregon, US.

Soh, who is also the 2015 and 2017 SEA Games marathon champion, is next eyeing qualification for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.