Sol Campbell starts management career at Macclesfield

LONDON: Former England defender Sol Campbell has taken over as manager of League Two (fourth tier) club Macclesfield Town on an 18 month deal, the club said on Tuesday.

The 44-year-old, who played for Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal and won 73 caps for England, faces a tough task at Macclesfield who are bottom of the league, with just two wins from 19 games.

The club, promoted back into the Football League last season, has been without a manager since Mark Yates was sacked on Oct 8 after failing to win any of their first 12 league games.

Campbell, who will be taking up his first management position, has been working with England Under-21s as part of the Football Association's plan which gives black and minority ethnic coaches experience in the national team set up. He also had a short spell as assistant manager of Trinidad and Tobago.

