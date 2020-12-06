Solid Lille beat Monaco to slash PSG's lead to two points

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Lille cut Paris St Germain's Ligue 1 lead to two points when they claimed a comprehensive 2-1 home victory against Monaco on Sunday.

Christophe Galtier's side, who have only lost one competitive game this season and have qualified for the Europa League last 32, prevailed through second-half goals by Jonathan David and Yusuf Yazici.

They now have 26 points from 13 games, two ahead of Olympique de Marseille who have two games in hand in a table where the top six teams are within five points of each other.

Monaco, who had won their last four games, reduced the arrears in the last minute through Pietro Pellegri but drop to fifth in the table on 23 points.

