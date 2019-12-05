Solskjaer, Mourinho sing McTominay's praises

REUTERS: Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says Scott McTominay has become virtually "undroppable" after the midfielder produced another dominant display in Wednesday's 2-1 victory over Tottenham Hotspur.

McTominay returned from more than three weeks on the sidelines with an ankle injury to patrol the midfield area alongside Fred as United, who drew their last two Premier League games, claimed all three points at Old Trafford.

Marcus Rashford scored twice for the home side but it was McTominay who stole the show.

"You can almost say he is undroppable at the moment," Solskjaer told reporters.

"The physical presence he gives us, the leadership he gives us in midfield, he also releases Fred."

Spurs manager Jose Mourinho, who gave McTominay his breakthrough at United, said the Scottish midfielder was the difference between the two sides.

"They had more emotion than us," the Portuguese coach said. "You see for example, McTominay's performance ... he was dominant. He was dominant."

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford)