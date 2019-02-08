Solskjaer named Premier League manager of the month for January

Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named January's Premier League manager of the month on Friday after an unbeaten start to his tenure at Old Trafford.

REUTERS: Manchester United caretaker boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was named January's Premier League manager of the month on Friday after an unbeaten start to his tenure at Old Trafford.

Solskjaer, who replaced Jose Mourinho in December, becomes the first United manager to receive the award since long-time boss Alex Ferguson in Oct. 2012, during the season when the club last won the league title.

Advertisement

United claimed 10 points from a possible 12 in January, with victories over Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton and Hove Albion, as well as a comeback draw at home against Burnley.

"We want to move up the table and this is the start of it," said Solskjaer, who has closed the gap between United and the top four teams in the division to two points.

"You cannot be a good leader or a manager without good players... so ultimately it's how they respond to what we tell them and they've been fantastic, so all credit to them."

United visit 19th-placed Fulham on Saturday.

Advertisement

Advertisement

(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; editing by John Stonestreet)