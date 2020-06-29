Some of the records in Lewis Hamilton's sights

Lewis Hamilton is hoping to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven Formula One championships in the season that starts in Austria this weekend after being delayed since March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

LONDON: Lewis Hamilton is hoping to equal Michael Schumacher's record seven Formula One championships in the season that starts in Austria this weekend after being delayed since March by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The following details some of the milestones the Mercedes driver and his team can reach.

7 - Titles. A record held by Ferrari great Schumacher. Also successive constructors' titles. Mercedes have won the last six, a record shared with Ferrari.

8 - Schumacher holds the record of eight wins at the same grand prix. Hamilton is on seven for Canada, which remains uncertain for this year, and Hungary - third race of the revised season.

Also Grand Slams (pole, led every lap and fastest lap). Hamilton needs two more to equal late compatriot Jim Clark's all-time record of eight.

11 - Longest gap between first and last championships. Hamilton took this record last year (2008-19) from Schumacher (1994-2004) and can stretch it to 12 this season.

13 - Most races won in a single season, a record Schumacher shares with Sebastian Vettel. Hamilton's highest tally is 11. That looks unlikely in this coronavirus-affected year, with the sport setting its sights on 15-18 races after originally planning a record 22.

19 - Grands Prix won after leading every lap. Hamilton shares the record with Ayrton Senna.

33 - Consecutive points finishes. An ongoing record held by Hamilton, whose last failure to score was in Austria in 2018.

65 - Front row lockouts. Ferrari hold this one but Mercedes are on 64.

88 - Pole positions. A record held by Hamilton, whose 88th was in Abu Dhabi last November.

91 - Race wins, a record held by Schumacher. The German's last win was in China in 2006. Hamilton starts the campaign with 84 wins to his credit. He has averaged 10 wins a season for the past six years.

148 - Most grands prix led. Hamilton set this last year.

155 - Podium finishes. Another of Schumacher's records that looks destined to fall. Hamilton is on 151.

250 - Most consecutive starts. A Hamilton record.

