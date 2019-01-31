Son and Llorente strike late as Spurs beat Watford

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

Jan 30: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 WATFORD 1

Tottenham Hotspur forwards Son Heung-min and Fernando Llorente scored late goals to secure a barely deserved 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League at a half-empty Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Spurs had struggled to shine on a freezing night after going out of the League Cup and FA Cup last week but Son provided a ray of sunshine when he blasted home 10 minutes from time and Llorente got the winner with a trademark header in the 87th.

The win moves Tottenham within two points of second-placed Manchester City and seven ahead of London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea in the battle for a top-four finish.

Watford took the lead when Craig Cathcart got his head to the ball in a crowded penalty area from a corner and bundled it home via a deflection off Tottenham defender Davinson Sanchez with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris stranded inside the six-yard box.

Spurs should have been level seven minutes after the break when Llorente managed to put the ball over the bar and spurned another chance in the 64th when he headed wide. Danny Rose and Harry Winks also went close for the hosts.

Just as the home fans were losing faith South Korean Son, who has just returned from the Asian Cup, fired the equaliser and Spaniard Llorente made amends for his earlier misses by heading the winner to delight the fans who braved the cold.

