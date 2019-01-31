Son and Llorente strike late as Spurs beat Watford

Jan 30: TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 2 WATFORD 1

Tottenham Hotspur forwards Son Heung-min and Fernando Llorente scored late goals to secure a barely deserved come-from-behind 2-1 win over Watford in the Premier League at a half-empty Wembley Stadium on Wednesday.

Spurs had struggled to shine on a freezing night after going out of the League Cup and FA Cup last week but Son provided a ray of sunshine when he blasted home 10 minutes from time and Llorente got the winner with a trademark header in the 87th.

The win in front of 29,164 at a stadium that holds 90,000 - the lowest to watch Tottenham at Wembley - moves the hosts within two points of second-placed Manchester City and seven ahead of Arsenal and Chelsea in the battle for the top four.

"The second half was completely different," said Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino, whose side fell behind to Craig Cathcart's first-half goal. "We started to create chances and played the way we can play. It paid off at the end with the two late goals."

Watford were good value for their lead which came in the 38th minute when Cathcart got his head to the ball in a crowded area from a corner and bundled it home via a deflection with goalkeeper Hugo Lloris stranded inside the six-yard box.

Spurs should have been level seven minutes after the break when Llorente managed to put the ball over the bar from in front of goal and spurned another chance in the 64th when he headed wide. Danny Rose and Harry Winks also went close for the hosts.

Just as the home fans were losing faith South Korean Son, who only returned from the Asian Cup on Saturday, equalised to claim his 13th goal of the season in all competitions when he pounced on a loose ball after Llorente tried to turn in the box.

Spaniard Llorente then made amends for his earlier glaring misses by guiding a header past Ben Foster for the winner to delight the hardy fans who had braved the cold at the national stadium and provide some relief for Pochettino after a tough week.

"(The win) was important for us after a difficult week," said the Argentine. "To smile again after 90 minutes is so important. After a victory like today we are more optimistic. The three points is massive to keep our position in the table."

