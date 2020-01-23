Son heads winner as Tottenham edge past Norwich
Tottenham Hotspur got back to winning ways in the Premier League as Son Heung-min's late header earned them an unconvincing 2-1 victory over bottom club Norwich City on Wednesday.
Dele Alli had given Tottenham a first-half lead but an enterprising Norwich side hit back after the break through Teemu Pukki's penalty and looked capable of a surprise win.
But, somewhat against the run of play, South Korean Son nodded home from point-blank range in the 79th minute to earn Tottenham a first victory in five league games.
It was enough to push Jose Mourinho's stuttering side up to sixth place with 34 points from 24 games, six behind fourth-placed Chelsea who themselves have suffered a loss of form.
Norwich, who wasted several good chances, remain six points from the safety zone on 17.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Christian Radnedge)