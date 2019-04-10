Son's late winner gives Tottenham edge over Man City

LONDON: Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-min's late goal sealed a 1-0 home victory against Manchester City in an absorbing Champions League quarter-final first leg on Tuesday.

With Spurs talisman Harry Kane having hobbled off injured and favourites City beginning to turn the screw, Son sent the home fans inside the London club's majestic new stadium into delirium as he fired past Ederson in the 78th minute.

Quadruple-chasing City, beaten at the same stage last year by Liverpool, were not at their slick best and Sergio Aguero's first-half penalty miss proved costly.

The Argentine's spot kick was superbly saved by Hugo Lloris after VAR adjudged defender Danny Rose to have handled.

Tottenham showed great discipline to preserve their lead and will now go to The Etihad next Wednesday with their hopes of a first Champions League semi-final appearance intact.

