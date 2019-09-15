Son shines as hot-shot Tottenham thrash Palace

Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min scored his first goals of the campaign as they put their early season struggles behind them with the 4-0 thrashing of fellow London side Crystal Palace in the Premier League on Saturday.

Palace boasted the meanest defence in the top flight before the game, conceding twice in four matches, but strikes for Son and a goal apiece for Serge Aurier and Erik Lamela inside 45 minutes gave Spurs their first win since the opening day.

Roy Hodgson's Palace side were behind after nine minutes, when Son ran on to a long ball from Toby Alderweireld before shifting it on to his left foot in the area and driving into the bottom corner, leaving goalkeeper Vicente Guaita motionless.

The South Korean then turned provider in the 21st minute, playing the ball to Aurier who was overlapping on the right into the box and struck a low cross, only for it to deflect into the net off Palace defender Patrick van Aanholt.

Aurier returned the favour barely two minutes later. A deep cross by the Ivorian found Son at the far post to volley in the third before Lamela got a fourth just before halftime by firing home Harry Kane's cross from the edge of the six yard box.

Spurs took their foot off the gas in the second half, presumably with one eye on their opening Champions League group game against Olympiakos Piraeus on Wednesday, while Palace barely registered any dangerous attacks.

(Reporting by Christian Radnedge; Editing by Ken Ferris)